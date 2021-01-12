COVID concerns for St Ann, Manchester

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says based on current assessments, the parishes of St Ann and Manchester are showing signs of uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

“There are worrying signs on the horizon,” Dr Tufton told the House of Representatives this afternoon. “As part of our proactive

approach, we have always looked at the numbers, worked through the science, and implemented remedial actions when required. As at January 11, 2021, St Ann has 75 active cases while Manchester has 68 active cases. When assessed

by population, St Ann has 35 per 100,000, while Manchester has 43 per 100,000. This is the first and second highest rates in the island.”

He said the health departments in those parishes have already begun to ramp up prevention activities with testing and contact tracing, especially for the vulnerable population.

“Community interventions, which are key components of the response, have also been initiated, with activities in town centres and in at-risk communities. It is at this time that we say to the citizens of these parishes that you can reduce the spread of disease through your actions,” he said.

“Pay close attention to the infection prevention and control protocols, wear your masks, keep physically distant, stay away from large crowds, and wash your hands or sanitise as often as possible.”

Dr Tufton said the ministry will continue to monitor the situation in these parishes and advise on any further actions that may be required, as it seeks to protect the population, especially those who are most vulnerable.