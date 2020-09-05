COVID death toll continues to rise in the Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Caribbean Community countries continue to record deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In Haiti, the authorities said that the death toll climbed to 210 after four new deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Public Health said that 43 new cases have been confirmed in the French-speaking country, taking the total to 8301 with the number of active cases being 2221.

The health authorities said that since the start of the pandemic, Haiti has investigated 24,035 cases.

In Belize, a resident of San Pedro is the latest victim to have succumbed to COVID-19. The woman was said to be diabetic and her death follows that of a resident of Biscayne Village, who died shortly after arriving at the hospital with symptoms consistent with the virus.

“We have had two deaths in the last 24 hours. One is in a female who had been intubated for a week at Karl Heusner Hospital. The other case is that in a male from rural Belize District, he died shortly after arrival at Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital. The person didn't seem to have or wasn't reported that he had any respiratory symptoms,” said the director of Health Services, Dr Marvin Manzanero, adding “the primary reason why he was taken to the hospital was general weakness and malaise, fatigue with loss of appetite”.

The latest figures released by the Ministry of Health show that 1,152 people have tested positive for the virus, with 15 deaths.

Suriname's COVID-19 mortality rate is 75 and according to the latest update on Friday night, two people died while 37 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The Dutch-speaking country now has 811 active cases out of a total of 4,252.

Trinidad and Tobago recorded one more death over the past 24 hours, putting the toll at 31. The Ministry of Health said an elderly male with pre-existing health conditions died of the virus which has now infected 2,040 people, with 1,302 active cases.

Barbados recorded one positive case. The authorities said a 26-year-old Barbadian woman who arrived on Jet Blue on August 29, and was positive for COVID-19 when retested this week.

They said three people have left the isolation facility at Harrison Point, St Lucy, after recovering from the viral illness. Eighteen people remain in isolation; 153 have recovered; and the tally of cases recorded in Barbados has increased to 178, comprising 92 females and 86 males.