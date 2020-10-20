COVID death toll rising in several Caricom countries

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — In the wake of an increasing number of deaths related to the coronavirus, several Caribbean Community countries are appealing to citizens to maintain the established protocols and measures aimed at preventing its spread.

In The Bahamas, a 74-year-old male from New Providence, where the majority of the cases are recorded, has become the country's latest victim, bringing the death toll to 123.

There are now 5,773 positive cases with 3,339 recovered.

In Guyana, three deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing its total to 114.

The Ministry of Health there said those who succumbed to the virus were all women ranging in ages from 64 to 74 years.

It said that 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday, and that there are 12 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 74 patients in institutional isolation and 819 in home isolation.

The country has recorded a total of 3,675 positive cases to date, with 2,749 people having recovered.

In Belize, a man in his 30s, who was found gasping for breath at his home, died on arrival at Northern Regional Hospital. He had been swabbed in July but the “diagnosis was made post-mortem”.

There have been 45 deaths associated with the virus in Belize.

The Office of Director of Health Services said 20 new cases identified over the past 24 hours pushed the country's total to 1,692 to date, with 1,096 being active cases.

Trinidad and Tobago's death toll increased by one after an unidentified person died within the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health in its latest update listed total COVID-19 deaths at 97, but gave no details, such as age, gender or comorbidities of the latest victim.

The statement said the country now has 1,505 active cases with 81 patients in hospital.

It said that the country has recorded 5,298 positive cases, of which 3,696 have recovered.

In Suriname, the number of active cases on Monday evening dropped to 66, after being at 78 the night before. Quarantined individuals dropped from 540 to 185 and positive individuals in isolation from 52 to 41.

In the past 24 hours, three new infections were registered; two in Paramaribo and one in Sipaliwini. Suriname has 5,133 positive cases. The number of people recovered is 4,959, including 15 in the past 24 hours. There are also 23 people with COVID-19 in hospitals and five in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the country is 109.