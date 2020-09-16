COVID deaths inch up in at least three Caricom countries

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados— The incidence of COVID-19 infection continues to spread in the region, with several countries reporting double digit increases, and some deaths - in The Bahamas, Guyana, and Trinidad & Tobago, for example.

The Bahamas has recorded 24 additional confirmed cases, bringing the tally to 3,032. The Ministry of Public Health said that there are 2,056 confirmed cases in New Providence, 601 in Grand Bahama, 101 I in Abaco, and 54 in Bimini.

“The Ministry of Health also confirms the death of an 83 year-old male of New Providence,” a statement from the ministry said. I

It added that a non-COVID-19 related death is also confirmed, and one more death is under investigation.

“These unfortunate deaths increase the number of deaths under investigation to 11, non-COVID-19 related deaths to nine, and the death toll now stands at 69”.

The authorities in Suriname say the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (CARIOM) country has not recorded any deaths since Monday and that the number of positive cases there is 4, 625 with 534 being active ones.

They said that 14 new cases were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 death toll in Guyana has moved to 58 following the death of a 75-year-old male from Region Four and an 86-year-old woman from Region One.

The Ministry of Health there said that the man died at a medical facility while receiving treatment but did not state where the woman died.

“Samples were collected from both at the time of admission and were tested positive for COVID-19,” the Ministry said, adding that 74 additional persons were tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the overall number of known cases to 1,958.

The total includes 15 people in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and 582 in isolation.

In Belize, where 27 new cases were identified, there are now 1,528 positive cases in the country, with 846 being active. The death toll remains at 19.

“With this new set of data, our active cases are down to 55.4 per cent of the total identified positive cases. Please continue to exercise all necessary prevention measures as only collectively we will be able to flatten this curve,” the Belize authorities said in a statement.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the COVID-19 death toll climbed by one to 56.

The Ministry of Health said that there are now 3,223 positive cases, 2,369 of which are active. It said 40 additional people tested positive for the virus over the period September 4-14 and that the figures do not represent the number of positive cases over the past 24 hours.