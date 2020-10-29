COVID deaths surpass 200 as Ja records 76 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — COVID-19 fatalities in Jamaica surpassed 200 today after four additional deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 202 following the deaths of two St Elizabeth men, ages 34 and 90, as well as the death of a 45-year-old woman from St James address and a 38-year-old woman from Westmoreland.
The ministry said that the death of the 38-year-old was previously under investigation.
The country also recorded 76 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.
This brings the number of positive cases to 8,927 of which 4,175 are active.
Of the 76 new cases, there were 26 males and 50 females with ages ranging from one to 95 years.
The country also recorded 50 more recoveries bringing the number of total recoveries to 4,429.
