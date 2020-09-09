ICWI New Kingston closed over COVID fears

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) says its New Kingston branch office will be closed until Monday, September 14 out of an abundance of caution due to a suspected COVID-19 case.

All customers are being advised to visit the Cross Roads, Constant Spring or Liguanea branches, or contact their Customer Care Centre at 888-920-ICWI.

ICWI apologises for any inconvenience caused.