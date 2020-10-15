COVID hits cops hard

KINGSTON, Jamaica— More than 230 members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first case was recorded in Jamaica in March.

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson provided the numbers a short while ago during a virtual media briefing as he indicated the impact that the pandemic has had on the JCF, which has just over 11,000 active members.

“We have had 171 persons recover from COVID… and we currently have 68 active cases. But we have 239 members currently in quarantine,” said Anderson, who did not indicate if the JCF has recorded any COVID related deaths.

Jamaica recorded nine new COVID-related deaths and 78 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours. That moved the island's total number of COVID-19 cases to 8,067 and the death toll to 160.

Arthur Hall