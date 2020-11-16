COVID in Jamaica: 45 new cases in last 24 hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 9,929.

The death toll remains at 231.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the newly reported cases include 22 males and 22 females with ages ranging from three to 90 years old. The gender of one of the cases is still under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (13), St Catherine (seven), St Mary (six), St James (five), Westmoreland (four), St Thomas (three), Portland (two), Hanover (two), Clarendon (one), Trelawny (one) and St Elizabeth (one).

The country also recorded 82 patient recoveries, this brings the total number of recoveries to 5,330.