COVID in Jamaica: Six new deaths, 63 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded six more COVID-19 deaths and 63 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The recent deaths are those of an 83-year-old female of a St Catherine address, a 58-year-old male of a Westmoreland address, a 95-year-old male of a Clarendon address, an 87-year-old male of a Kingston and St Andrew address, a 71-year-old female of a St Catherine address, and a 52-year-old male also of a St Catherine address.

The latest confirmed deaths bring the death toll to 168.

The ministry also reported one more death under investigation after a 74-year-old male of a Manchester address died post-surgery for a condition unrelated to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 24 males and 37 females with ages ranging from three months to 85 years, the ministry said. The sex of two of the new cases have not yet been ascertained.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 8,195.

Of the new cases, 24 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 13 are from St James, five each are from Clarendon, Hanover, and Westmoreland, four are from St Ann, two each are from Manchester and St Catherine, and one each is from St Elizabeth, St Mary and Trelawny. All of the new cases are under investigation.

