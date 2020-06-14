COVID protocols for non-nationals who are not business travellers or tourists

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says non-nationals who are not business travellers or tourists proceeding to the COVID-19 resilient corridor will be tested during the period of June 15 to June 30 when the country's borders will reopen to visitors.

Holness made the announcement after an uptick in queries via the JamCovid19 app, social media and other outlets seeking further information on non-nationals seeking to enter Jamaica to visit family and friends or to attend funerals, weddings and other events.

The prime minister said if tested negative, individuals will be placed in quarantine at their intended address or in a Government facility as determined by the health authorities for a period of 14 days.

Similarly, if the test is positive, individuals will be isolated either at their intended address or in a Government facility as determined by the health authorities.

“As part of the risk based management approach, the Government of Jamaica emphasizes that unrestricted movement in Jamaica of persons coming from countries where there is active transmission poses a high risk of exposure for all persons in Jamaica,” Holness said.

On Friday, June 12, during a press conference at Jamaica House the prime minister announced a raft of measures for travellers —nationals, residents, tourists and travellers for business — entering Jamaica as of tomorrow.

Read more: Raft of measures announced for travellers to Jamaica