COVID protocols observed as voters cast ballots in St James West Central

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Voting is now on in earnest at the Mount Salem Junior High School in Montego Bay in the St James West Central constituency.

The incumbent Marlene Malahoo Forte of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is contesting the seat against Dr Andre Haughton of the People's National Party (PNP).

Voters, some clad in party colours, were seen wearing their mask and maintaining social distancing, in observance of the COVID-19 protocols.

Malahoo Forte voted earlier this morning at Catherine Hall, but Dr Haughton is expected to cast his ballot at the Mount Salem Junior High School later today.

Political pundits are keeping a close watch on this traditional swing seat, which is widely anticipated will be closely contested.

Horace Hines