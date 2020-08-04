COVID security insurance plan in closing stages — Bartlett
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Tourism minister Edmund Bartlett says that the ministry and tourism stakeholders are working on developing a COVID-19 security insurance plan for the industry.
Bartlett made the disclosure while on a COVID-19 protocol compliance tour in Westmoreland recently, but didn't specify how the proposed plan would work or who would benefit.
“We are in the closing stages of it now and hopefully within the next few weeks we will be able to have the first of that programme established,” he said.
“This insurance is to provide another layer of coverage to Destination Jamaica, while ensuring that visitors are compliant, in a cost-effective manner,” the minister added.
In response to calls for Jamaica to diversify its economy and not be so heavily dependent on tourism for economic sustainability, Bartlett said, We see tourism in the context of driving a wider and deeper, bigger market for production of goods and services through linkages.”
“If we bring more visitors to Jamaica, it means an expanded market for more agricultural produce, for instance, requiring larger plantations or more technologically advanced methods that produce higher quality and greater levels of output, then employ more people and generates more.”
