COVID stats increase in Haiti, Guyana; remain stable in Jamaica
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC)—The death toll from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic rose to 139 in Haiti after the country recorded four more deaths in the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of Public Health said the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country had also recorded 37 new positive cases, bringing the total to 6,727 since the first case was detected on March 19.
The previous day, Haiti had recorded 73 new cases.
The authorities said that the four new deaths occurred in the West and North departments and that the number of active cases now stands at 2,924 people, an increase of 50.
The number of suspected cases being investigated is 14, 864, an increase of 101 in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, health authorities say the number of people in Guyana testing positive for the virus climbed to 297 after six more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 on Sunday.
Guyana has also recorded 154 recoveries and 17 deaths. There are currently 126 active cases in isolation at various facilities across the country.
In Jamaica, the island's cumulative case count remains at 758.
The authorities said there are now 108 active cases under observation, while 20 cases have been repatriated to their countries of origin.
They said five persons-of-interest are in quarantine at government facilities, while an estimated 14,837 are quarantined at home.
“The case classification remains unchanged with 240 imported cases; 236 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine; and seven are under investigation,” the authorities in Jamaica added.
