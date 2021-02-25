COVID surge forces UHWI to suspend leave for staff
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) management has placed a suspension on leave for all medical personnel as it deals with the COVID surge and capacity issues at the facility.
In a memo from Duane Nelson, senior director, human resource management & development, shared with heads of departments, heads of divisions, and members of staff, UHWI said the COVID surge being currently experienced is worse than in 2020.
“Currently we are experiencing a COVID-19 surge in Jamaica that is worse than that which occurred in 2020, as such, the demand for service on the part of the hospital is tremendous and we are required to operate at full capacity,” the memo, obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE read.
“In the circumstances, the management of UHWI wishes to inform staff members that vacation leave and departmental leave have been suspended with effect from Monday, February 22, 2021 until further notice.
It said leave may only be approved in special circumstances by the head of department.
