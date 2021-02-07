COVID tally passes 17,000 with 244 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 244 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 17,085 and the confirmed deaths to 358.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says the latest victim is a 58-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

The newly reported cases consist of 98 males and 146 females with ages ranging from four months to 92 years.

The cases were recorded Kingston and St Andrew (58), Manchester (32), St Ann (31), St James (26), Trelawny (26), Clarendon (18), St Catherine (16), Hanover (13), Westmoreland (nine), St Mary (six), St Thomas (six), Portland (two), and St Elizabeth (one).

The country also recorded 46 recoveries pushing the total number of recoveries to 12,271.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.