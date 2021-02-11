COVID tally surpasses 18,000 with 329 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 329 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours.
This pushes the total confirmed cases since the outbreak to 18,237 and the island's death toll to 363.
The latest death is a 61-year-old male from Westmoreland. Another death was also reported as coincidental.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases consist of 137 males and 191 females with ages ranging from one to 103 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (105), St James (60) St Catherine (59), Manchester (33), St Ann (26), Clarendon (16), Westmoreland (10), Hanover (seven), St Elizabeth (seven), Portland (three), St Mary (two), and Trelawny (one).
The country also recorded 50 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,456.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
