COVID tally surpasses 7,000

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 117 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 7,012.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, there were also 175 recoveries, bringing the number of recovered cases to 2,635.

The newly confirmed cases include 73 males and 42 females with ages ranging from one year to 99 years. The genders of two of the cases are still under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (78), St Catherine (21), Clarendon (five), Manchester (four), St Elizabeth (five), St James(two) Westmoreland (one) and St Ann (one).