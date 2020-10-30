COVID tally surpasses 9k with 78 new cases; 3 more deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 9,000 after 78 new cases of the virus were recorded over the last 24 hours.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the number of positive now stands of 9,005 of which 4,237 are active.
Of the 78 new cases, there were 43 males and 35 females with ages ranging from five to 89 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (29), Westmoreland (14), St James (13), St Mary (11), Clarendon (three), St Catherine (three), St Ann (two), Manchester (one), Portland (one) and Trelawny (one).
The country also recorded three additional virus-related deaths, of which one was previously listed as under investigation.
