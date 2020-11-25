COVID testing continues this weekend in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Community health aides and other health workers from the St Catherine Health Department will continue COVID-19 community surveillance and testing activities for St Catherine this weekend, into next week.

Activities continue Friday with taxi drivers in Spanish Town.

On Saturday, tests will be conducted in the Tawes Meadows community, and on Sunday, in the St Johns Road community.

On December 2, taxi drivers in Naggo Head will be targeted, followed by the Lluidas Vale community on December 4.

On December 6, there will be a testing bus in Waterford.

The team has visited other communities previously in the parish, including Frazer's Content, Linstead, Waterford, Riverlee, Lakemore Gardens, Time and Patience and

Charlemont Housing Scheme.

The team will soon be visiting other areas including Old Harbour Bay, Bushy Park, Ewarton, Sydenham and Kitson Town.