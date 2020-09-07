CPFSA closes corporate office for two days

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) announced this afternoon that its corporate office located at 48 Duke Street, Kingston will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, September 8 and Wednesday, September 9 following a staff member's confirmed positive COVID-19 test result.

The two days will be dedicated to deep cleaning and sanitisation, the agency said.

The CPFSA said clients wishing to conduct business at the location are being asked to contact them as follows:

• For general queries, email us at info@childprotection.gov.jm

• Public Relations Unit: 876-469-4100 or 876-558-7134

• Adoption Unit, email: adoption@childprotection.gov.jm

To make a child abuse reports, the public is asked to call

888-PROTECT (776-8328), 876-908-2132; Whatsapp 876-878-2882; or email: report @childprotection.gov.jm

The office is expected to reopen on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 8:30 am.