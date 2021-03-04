CPFSA instructed to change protocols in engagement of support workers
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams has instructed the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) to change its protocol to protect children.
The order comes in light of revelations that a person with adverse conclusions as to his relations with children was engaged by the agency as a support person.
Williams instructed the agency to immediately discontinue all engagement with the person in question and to investigate any interaction with children in State care to see if there are any adverse issues to be dealt with.
The minister outlined that the agency must ensure that all individuals who are engaged with children under the control of the Government have a background check.
Williams said that no person with adverse findings against them should be allowed in the childcare ecosystem.
She also instructed that the CPFSA provides a full explanation as to why there was a continued relationship with the person in question despite knowledge of adverse findings against him.
The minister further expressed concern that clearly the protocols for the protection of children have not been followed as it relates to this matter.
