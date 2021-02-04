CPFSA launches investigation into abuse of 4-y-o in Westmoreland
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has launched an investigation into a case of severe physical abuse of a four-year-old girl in Westmoreland.
The agency said its investigation team was made aware of the case earlier this afternoon and is working with the police.
The child was taken to the hospital and we are awaiting the results of a medical examination, the agency reported.
State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Nesta Morgan said he has taken a keen interest in this matter having seen the gruesome images being circulated of numerous unhealed cuts and bruises along the torso of the young child.
“I am making a strong appeal to parents to take steps to ensure the proper care and protection of your children. Know where your children are at all times, and choose substitute caregivers wisely,” he said.
He noted that he is also calling on the police to make a thorough and speedy investigation into the matter.
The agency further encouraged members of the public who are aware of a child being abused to contact the National Children's Registry (NCR) at 888-PROTECT (776-8328), 876-822-7031, WhatsApp/Text: 876-878-2882, email report@childprotection.gov.jm or visit any CPFSA office islandwide.
