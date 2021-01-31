CPFSA locates mother living on street with 7-y-o son
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) says it has made contact with a mother who was shown to be living on the street with her seven-year-old son.
According to the agency, the mother is currently off the street, having been provided with temporary accommodation.
CPFSA said it has scheduled a meeting with the mother to discuss support for the family, as well as plans for the care and protection of the child.
The agency encouraged parents who are experiencing difficulties in caring for their children to make contact with or visit any CPFSA parish office islandwide.
CPFSA also reminded individuals to report known or suspected cases of child endangerment, neglect and abuse to the National Children's Registry (NCR) at 888-PROTECT (776-8328), 876-822-7031, WhatsApp/Text: 876-878-2882 or email report@childprotection.gov.jm
