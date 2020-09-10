CPFSA office closure extended
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Corporate Office of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) in Kingston which closed on Tuesday following a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result of a staff member, will remain so until Monday, the agency has advised.
According to the CPFSA, this is to facilitate the completion of an extensive deep cleaning and sanitisation of the building.
Clients wishing to conduct business at this location are being asked to make general queries at info@childprotection.gov.jm, call the public relations unit at 876-469-4100 or 876-558-7134 or to email the adoption unit at adoption@childprotection.gov.jm
The CPFSA said child abuse reports can be made via phone, 888-PROTECT (776-8328), 876-908-2132, by sending a message via Whatsapp at 876-878-2882 or sending an email to report@childprotection.gov.jm.
The agency said the office will reopen on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 8:30 am.
