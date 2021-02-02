CPFSA providing counselling for children traumatised by killing at Trelawny church

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A team of first responders from the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has been dispatched to provide support for children who were affected by the recent shooting at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Trelawny on Sunday.

The agency said its team visited the church on Monday, following the gruesome incident and has been in dialogue with the church's leadership to offer needed intervention.

The agency noted that since then three families have already begun grief and trauma counselling, facilitated by the agency's Children and Family Support Unit (CFSU). It said more sessions are scheduled for this week.

“Incidents like these, violent crimes which are so sudden and shocking are traumatic for children, sometimes manifesting in nightmares and flashbacks. For children who may have had prior traumatic exposure, this incident would have been especially stressful. There is also the issue of the erosion of the sense of safety the children would have attached to places of worship, and places where adults are supposed to be in control. The impact of Sunday's shooting on everyone, particularly the children who would have been present is quite grave,” Rosalee Gage-Grey, CPFSA CEO explained.

Gage-Grey further appealed to citizens to desist from violence, and seek other alternatives to resolve their differences for the sake of the nation's children.