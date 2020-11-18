CPFSA stages digital town hall in observance of World Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) in partnership with the Spotlight Initiative will be hosting the National Plan of Action for an Integrated Response to Children and Violence (NPACV) digital town hall tomorrow at 8:30 pm, under the theme, 'Together for our children'.
The aim of the town hall is to commemorate the anniversary of the NPACV, highlighting the responsibilities of stakeholders under the plan, as well as achievements. Focus will also be placed on how violence affects children, bullying, child abuse and protection.
The town hall will seek to highlight World Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse (November 19), and World Children's Day (November 20), two annual key observances, that focus national attention on the issue of child abuse and the importance of protecting our children. The town hall is the first in a series of major town hall sessions to be held.
The event will be aired on Television Jamaica and will have representatives from CPFSA; representatives from UNICEF; representatives from the Child Resiliency Programme; and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.
