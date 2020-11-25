CPFSA staging expo to aid wards of the State
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) will be staging its fifth national biannual exiting care exposition, themed 'Anything But Normal', by live broadcast tomorrow.
Formerly known as Exodus, the one-day event is being held to prepare over 500 wards of the State, between the ages of 17 to 18, for independent living.
The expo is being held digitally via live streaming.
“The purpose of the exiting care expo is to ensure that youth leaving State care are exposed to targeted programmes, which will set them on a firm path to success,” CPFSA said.
The expo forms part of the agency's Transitional Living Programme for Children in State Care, to help young people move into independence, and offer them a range of support that will extend into their post-care life.
The youngsters will be exposed to a variety of thematic sessions from several organisations which include HEART/NSTA, Scientific Research Council, College of Agriculture, Science & Education, Edna Manley School of the Visual and Performing Arts and the BPO sector.
Information will also be provided on health and wellness, and counselling support will also be available.
Other participants include Sam Sharpe Teacher's College, GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sport, The University of Technology, Creative Production and Training Centre, Media Technology Institute, Jamaica Constabulary Force, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Jamaica Defence Force and Knockalva Polytechnic College.
