CPFSA suspends visits to child care facilities
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) suspended all visits to child care facilities on Friday for the next 14 days.
The CPFSA said parents or guardians wishing to visit their children are being asked to make contact with their caseworkers.
According to the agency, adjustments have been made to their telephone policy at all child care facilities to allow for children to remain in frequent contact with their relatives.
The agency added that sensitisation sessions are being held with children and caregivers about personal hygiene and mandatory periodic hand-washing.
Sanitation stations are also now in place and a special disaster fund was disbursed to all child care facilities to aid with the purchase of emergency supplies, the agency said.
The CPFSA noted that people entering their offices will now be required to sanitise their hands at sanitation stations.
In addition, individuals experiencing a fever, cough or flu-like symptoms wishing to conduct business at any of the offices are being encouraged to call at 876 948-2841-2 or e-mail info@childprotection.gov.jm instead of visiting.
The CPFSA said it continues to accept and receive child abuse reports.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy