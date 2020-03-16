CPFSA suspends visits to child care facilities

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) suspended all visits to child care facilities on Friday for the next 14 days.

The CPFSA said parents or guardians wishing to visit their children are being asked to make contact with their caseworkers.

According to the agency, adjustments have been made to their telephone policy at all child care facilities to allow for children to remain in frequent contact with their relatives.

The agency added that sensitisation sessions are being held with children and caregivers about personal hygiene and mandatory periodic hand-washing.

Sanitation stations are also now in place and a special disaster fund was disbursed to all child care facilities to aid with the purchase of emergency supplies, the agency said.

The CPFSA noted that people entering their offices will now be required to sanitise their hands at sanitation stations.

In addition, individuals experiencing a fever, cough or flu-like symptoms wishing to conduct business at any of the offices are being encouraged to call at 876 948-2841-2 or e-mail info@childprotection.gov.jm instead of visiting.

The CPFSA said it continues to accept and receive child abuse reports.