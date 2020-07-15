CPFSA to talk about child abuse in St Thomas

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Residents of Yallahs, St Thomas and surrounding communities are to benefit from the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) walk-through/drive-through initiative tomorrow, to engage them on issues surrounding child abuse.

Regional Director of the CPFSA South East Region, Robert Williams, said that beginning at 10:00 am, a convoy of motor vehicles will travel through communities such as West Albion, Heartease, Springfield and Friendship Pen to talk with the residents.

This exercise forms part of the agency's community intervention strategy.

Williams pointed out that this intervention is a continuation of the CPFSA's “walk-through” initiative; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now dubbed a “drive-through”. According to him, the CPFSA has been alerted that in some localities there has been a noticeable increase in cases of child abuse.

“We have been talking to some of our stakeholders in St Thomas and they are concerned about the number of cases they are seeing, particularly sexual abuse targeting children,” he said. Several children's officers from the CPFSA and representatives from the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse will be on hand to engage the citizens and distribute brochures and flyers to encourage them to report child abuse.

“As an agency, we want Jamaicans to know that we are still working even during the pandemic, and even more so now, because there have been reports that children are being abused and our mandate is to protect Jamaica's children from every form of abuse,” Williams explained.

He said that citizens are being encouraged to be aware of some of the things that constitute sexual abuse, emotional abuse and physical abuse.

“Know the signs and when you see them, make a report by calling 888-PROTECT or visit the nearest CPFSA regional office in your parish and make a report,” he urged.