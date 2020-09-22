CPFSA tries to locate child seen smoking in video on social media
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is seeking the public's assistance with locating a child who was shown smoking and drinking in a video which surfaced on social media yesterday.
The video was posted with the caption, “Happy birthday #MINT #BALL. BAD from him young eno!”
In the video, the child was being coerced by a man — who is not shown — into smoking a cigarette and drinking from a Smirnoff Ice bottle. Other voices were heard laughing in the background. Expletives were also used as the child was seen coughing after taking a puff from a cigarette.
The CPFSA said anyone with information is being asked to send a message via their social media accounts, call 888-PROTECT (776-8328), WhatsApp 876-878-2882 or contact the police (119 or the nearest police station).
