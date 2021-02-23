CPFSA website restored, investigation now underway

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) says its website has been restored following media reports that it was previously compromised.

The agency said its Information Technology Unit (ITU) has launched an investigation into the matter. It said the necessary steps are being taken to strengthen security to ensure there is no reoccurrence.

“We are currently working closely with eGov Jamaica Limited, Transformation and Implementation Unit (TIU), and the Inter-Development Bank (IDB) as we seek to transform the information technology landscape of the agency to improve our services,” the agency said today.

Since 2019, the CPFSA has been a beneficiary of the Transformation Implementation Unit's (TIU) Information Communication Technology (ICT) Expansion Project to improve the agency's infrastructure and software. It said the five-year project is valued at over $US 1.2 million.

The website is managed by CPFSA's ITU, hosted by Nimbus Technology Solutions Environment.