CPL: Patriots beat Tallawahs by 37 runs

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — St Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by 37 runs in their Caribbean Premier League match at Warner Park here Monday night.

Scores:

PATRIOTS -- 208 for three (Chris Gayle 71 not out, Evin Lewis 69, Mohammad Nabi 29, Carlos Brathwaite 26)

TALLAWAHS -- 171 for seven off 20 overs (Trevon Griffith 42, Glenn Phillips 31, Rovman Powell 31; Tabraiz Shamsi 3-35)