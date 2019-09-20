CPL raises over US$60k for Hurricane Dorian survivors

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has raised over US$60,000 through their relief programme for Hurricane Dorian survivors.

The CPL team said it has been working with its very supportive sponsors and commercial partners to raise funds to support the relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

CPL disclosed that at the end of the match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors on Wednesday September 18, the total funds raised had passed US$40,000.

In addition, the Republic Bank “6 for 6” initiative has now raised more than US$22,000 for the relief efforts thus far, with US$60 to be given by Republic Bank for each six hit during this year's Hero CPL.

“We were devastated to see the destruction caused by Dorian in the Bahamas and we want to do all we can to raise funds to generate much needed support for those who have been affected by these terrible events,” CEO of the Hero CPL, Damien O'Donohoe said.

The sponsors who have supported this effort include Angostura Lemon & Lime Bitters, Sunshine Snacks, El Dorado and the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots franchise.

As the tournament progresses, O'Donohoe said he expects more Hero CPL's sponsors to get involved in this programme.