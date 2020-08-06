CPL travelling party tests negative for COVID-19

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad — All 162 members of the Hero Caribbean Premier League including players, officials and administrators have tested negative for the COVID-19 on arrival in Trinidad and Tobago.

CPL said they will now be kept in quarantine in the official hotel for 14 days during which time they will be tested regularly.

It noted that if any member of the party is found to have contracted the virus they will be removed from the hotel and placed in further isolation in accordance with the current protocols in Trinidad and Tobago.

Tournament Operations Director, Michael Hall said: “It has been a colossal effort by all involved to get everyone safely into Trinidad and Tobago and we would like to thank everyone for their hard work and diligence. Our main priority is the health and well-being of all those involved in CPL and the wider population in the host country, to have got through this first step without any cases is encouraging news, but we will remain vigilant.”

The tournament gets underway on August 18 and will see 33 games played at two venues in Trinidad. The first match will see last year's runners-up, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, take on the Trinbago Knight Riders. The final will take place on 10 September.