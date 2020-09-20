CSEC results out Tuesday

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Candidates who sat the 2020 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams will get their results on Tuesday.

The Caribbean Examinations Council advised yesterday that the results will be available at 5:00 pm EST.

Candidates are reminded to have their centre number and candidate number on hand to access their results at https://www.cxc.org/student-results/.

Jamaican students started sitting the examinations on July 13, after the exams were pushed back due to COVID-19.

Approximately 58,720 Jamaican students were registered to sit CSEC subjects this year.