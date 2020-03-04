CTOC lists six as persons of interest

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch (CTOC) today listed six people as persons of interest.

They are:

Livingston Hines

Eugenia Hines

Courtney Hurlock

Natalie Neil

Lowell Lawrence

Minette Lawrence

These people, whom investigators believe can assist them in an ongoing investigation, are being asked to report to C-TOC detectives at 45 East Queen Street, Kingston by 10:00 am Thursday, March 5.

CTOC did not state the circumstances surrounding the six being designated persons of interest.