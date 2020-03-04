CTOC lists six as persons of interest
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch (CTOC) today listed six people as persons of interest.
They are:
Livingston Hines
Eugenia Hines
Courtney Hurlock
Natalie Neil
Lowell Lawrence
Minette Lawrence
These people, whom investigators believe can assist them in an ongoing investigation, are being asked to report to C-TOC detectives at 45 East Queen Street, Kingston by 10:00 am Thursday, March 5.
CTOC did not state the circumstances surrounding the six being designated persons of interest.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy