CTO activates relief fund for Bahamas
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Barbados-based Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) today said it had activated its Hurricane Relief Fund which has been established to help countries rebuild after disasters as it expressed “deepest regret and sadness” over the loss of life and damage done to the Bahamas by Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.
Bahamas relies heavily on tourism for its foreign exchange and revenue and the storm, which began lashing the country since Sunday, has so far been blamed for five deaths and destruction to a number of buildings mainly on Abacos and Grand Bahama Island.
“In the wake of this monstrous storm, we have witnessed the pain of those who lost loved ones, the agony of so many who lost their homes and all their belongings, and the angst of an entire Caribbean concerned for the welfare of the people of these islands,” the CTO said in a statement.
It said however, as has been demonstrated so many times in the past, “We have weathered many storms, we are a resilient people who refuse to surrender even in the most difficult of times, and we are confident that the people of the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama, with the full support of the Islands of the Bahamas and the Caribbean tourism family, will navigate the road to recovery together and emerge stronger.
“With the Bahamas being an archipelago with more than 700 islands and cays spread over 100,000 square miles, the greatest impact of Hurricane Dorian is being felt in the northernmost islands of the Abacos and Grand Bahama, while most of the nation has been mostly unaffected,” CTO said, announcing the activation of its relief fund “which has been established to help our people and countries rebuild after disasters”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy