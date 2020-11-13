CTO announces multi-hazard risk management guide for tourism sector

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— The Barbados-based Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Friday, said that it has developed the “Multi-Hazard Risk Management Guide for the Caribbean Tourism Sector” that will assist practitioners and policymakers in the public and private sectors to prepare for, and manage, multiple hazards that pose a risk to the industry.

The CTO said that the guide provides frameworks, guidelines and strategies, including recommended actions for each of the eight CTO-recognised sub-sectors of tourism.

These include accommodation providers, food and beverage operations, transport services, recreation and entertainment businesses, event and conference facilities and providers of tourism support services, which include the travel trade and national tourism organisations.

“The CTO is highly cognisant of the changing needs of tourism in the region, and through this initiative, we are working to better serve our member countries by providing them with the knowledge and tools to more effectively mitigate, prepare for, respond to, and recover from the multiple threats posed by natural and man-made hazards,” said Neil Walters, the CTO's acting secretary general.

“The current COVID-19 crisis emphasises the importance of initiatives such as this one taken by the CTO to aid in successful tourism management and enhance resilience and sustainability.”

The CTO said in order to help prepare member countries to use the guide effectively, it recently hosted a regional disaster management workshop for 33 public and private sector representatives from member countries whose role includes support for disaster management at the national and/or enterprise level.

It said a significant outcome of the training was that each participant would complete a tourism emergency assessment plan for a tourism business or destination. They were also asked to produce an interim operations strategy which includes messaging to communicate business interruption following a hazard, as part of business continuity planning.

A training-of-trainers workshop-the first in a series of such workshops planned in order to create a pool of trainers at the national level- was also held for a core group of seven participants from Dominica.