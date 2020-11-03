CTO to undertake regional tourism skills audit

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Barbados-based Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Tuesday announced plans to conduct its first-ever regional skills audit to assess the competencies of the Caribbean tourism workforce.

The main goal of the regional human resource development (RHRD) knowledge and skills audit, which is being partly funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), is to help regional tourism planners and policymakers better understand how to most effectively leverage human resource development for a more innovative and competitive industry, the regional tourism development agency said.

CDB has approved a grant of US$124,625 from its special funds resources to help finance the project.

“Given the tourism industry's significant contribution to economic and social development in the region, it is of vital importance to undertake the skills audit, as it will provide insight and foresight on tourism workforce competencies, as well as skills gaps and imbalances in the tourism sector,” said Neil Walters, the CTO's acting Secretary General.

“We are truly thankful to the CDB for providing the funding for this audit. An audit of this kind is a necessary step in enhancing human resource development in Caribbean tourism, since there is a need to rationalise and streamline skills and knowledge development,” Walters added.

The region's premier financial institution has supported other CTO projects in the past, including an almost quarter million US dollar grant in 2017 for a programme to strengthen the business performance and overall competitiveness of tourism-related micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in 10 CDB borrowing member countries through the Hospitality Assured programme.

It has also provided a 460,000 euro (One Euro=US$1.29 cents) grant to the CTO to implement a project to increase the Caribbean tourism sector's resilience to natural hazards and climate related risks.

“This audit will provide beneficial data and information to assist planners, strategists, policymakers and tourism human resource managers in more effectively identifying capacity-building needs and developing better targeted interventions,” said Daniel Best, the director of projects department at the CDB.

The CTO said that among other objectives, the audit will seek to identify the specific leadership and workforce competencies required to meet the current and future needs of the region's tourism sector and provide a detailed review of the critical skill sets and resources necessary for the development of a sustainable, high-performing Caribbean tourism workforce.

It's also expected to provide valuable information and recommendations that will assist with the development of policies and better planned interventions related to human capital.

“Data obtained from the audit is also expected to contribute to effective human resource planning for the tourism industry in the region by providing a framework for decision-making to guide the development and refinement of tourism education and training programmes by academic and training institutions in order to reduce skills gaps and mismatches,” the CTO added.