CVSS calls for closer collaboration between gov't and civil society

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS) is calling on the government to fully engage with civil society and the voluntary sector who work to support the development of their communities, especially in the current high crime environment.

According to CVSS chair, Saffrey Brown, the Government of Jamaica should work more closely with civil society as an equal partner in development, given that social intervention programmes were mostly carried out by these bodies.

“There is much rhetoric swirling around about social intervention programmes being ineffective when evidence shows otherwise,” she argued.

The CVSS chair, in her statement, was referring to recent comments made by the government that social intervention programmes were ineffective and failed to arrest the crime rate. The government has announced that it would be implementing a one-year strategic social-intervention pilot project in 21 communities, aimed at reducing crime and violence, particularly those perpetrated by youth.

But Brown argued that these proposed programmes should be in collaboration with existing civil society organisations who are already delivering key interventions that are working.

“The government is setting up too many of its own programmes, instead of strengthening civil society. This is a call to engage more actively with civil society and the voluntary sector as we enter the new decade,” she said.

Brown argued that the civil society sector could also be supported in the areas of monitoring and evaluation and policy work, areas that the CVSS will be focusing on during the coming year.

“We must encourage, not discourage, the work of civil society and volunteers,” she added.

The CVSS, founded in 1940, is the longest serving and largest voluntary sector umbrella for non-governmental organisations in Jamaica, the group said.