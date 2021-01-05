CWI extends condolences on passing of 'Butch' Stewart
ST JOHN'S, Antigua — Cricket West Indies (CWI) today paid tribute to Gordon “Butch” Stewart, the “outstanding Jamaican businessman and entrepreneur who was the founder and chairman of Sandals Resorts International, the long-standing and valued partners of West Indies cricket”.
“Stewart was a stalwart of the Caribbean society, an iconic figure across the region, and a true supporter of the game of cricket at all levels,” CWI said.
Speaking on behalf of CWI, President Ricky Skerritt sent condolences to the Stewart family.
“He was a life-long West Indies cricket fan, fierce champion of the Caribbean and a major commercial partner. He was also a true West Indian legend in his own right. He established unique and very successful Caribbean brands and created many opportunities for young men and women across this region to grow,” Skerritt said.
