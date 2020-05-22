CWI recruiting new West Indies Women's head coach
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Cricket West Indies (CWI) says it has begun the recruitment process within the Caribbean to find a permanent head coach of the West Indies Women's team.
In statement today, the organisation said that developing women's cricket through the region is a vital part of its strategic plan.
CWI said the role of head coach is pivotal, as the West Indies Women's team performances are an inspiration to the next generation of female cricketers across the Caribbean.
The organisation said the successful candidate will primarily be responsible for:
• Producing West Indies Women's teams which perform consistently with winning performance in ODIs and T20Is through the design and delivery of well-structured and progressive coaching programs.
• Effectively deploying resources and implementing tactical initiatives to ensure the achievement of superior match results and top placement in all ICC competitions.
• Managing the on and off-field development of current and new players through elite player development, health and welfare programmes.
• Managing an elite and dynamic team management unit to get the maximum output from the players.
CWI noted that potential candidates will require an accredited level three coaching qualification to apply and will be responsible for leading the process to develop and implement standards and protocols consistent with CWI's overall strategy and objectives for cricket. Additionally, CWI requires that all candidates must be of West Indian heritage.
CWI's Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams said, “following the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup, we have now begun the recruitment process for finding a permanent Women's team Head Coach. The successful candidate will be expected to drive our women's program forward and improve our results across both formats. We are grateful for the efforts of interim Head Coach, Gus Logie, who has led the squad during this transition period and will continue in his interim role until the process has concluded.”
The deadline for applications in May 26, 2020.
Full details of the application available at https://www.windiescricket.com/cricket-west-indies/job-vacancy-west-indies-womens-head-coach/
