CWI suspends regional cricket season as COVID-19 cases mount

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Cricket West Indies (CWI) says it has taken the decision to suspend all CWI tournaments and face-to-face group meetings, from Monday March 16, for a minimum of 30 days.

According to a CWI report, its Chief Medical Officer, Dr Israel Dowlat, stated that “the health and safety of our players, officials and staff, are of paramount importance to CWI and we have advised the Board of Directors to take proactive policy steps to decrease the growing risk of contamination and spread of the virus”.

According to the CWI report, the following tournaments have been suspended:

Final two rounds of the West indies Championship – 26 th to 29 th March and 2 nd – 5 th April

to 29 March and 2 – 5 April The Women's CMI Super 50 Cup, Guyana – 27 th March to 12 th April

March to 12 April Regional Under 15s Boys Championship, Antigua – 9 th to 20 th April

to 20 April Regional Under 19s Girls Championship, Trinidad – 6th to 12th April

CWI added that the Board of Directors' meeting – scheduled for Antigua 17th & 18th April and the Annual General Meeting – scheduled for Antigua 19th April will be postponed, with all urgent CWI Board matters to be addressed via teleconference.

CWI is also advising all territorial boards and local cricket associations to follow the advice of their respective Ministries of Health.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jamaica, Antigua, Trinidad, and Guyana.