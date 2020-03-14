CWI suspends regional cricket season as COVID-19 cases mount
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Cricket West Indies (CWI) says it has taken the decision to suspend all CWI tournaments and face-to-face group meetings, from Monday March 16, for a minimum of 30 days.
According to a CWI report, its Chief Medical Officer, Dr Israel Dowlat, stated that “the health and safety of our players, officials and staff, are of paramount importance to CWI and we have advised the Board of Directors to take proactive policy steps to decrease the growing risk of contamination and spread of the virus”.
According to the CWI report, the following tournaments have been suspended:
- Final two rounds of the West indies Championship – 26th to 29th March and 2nd – 5th April
- The Women's CMI Super 50 Cup, Guyana – 27th March to 12th April
- Regional Under 15s Boys Championship, Antigua – 9th to 20th April
- Regional Under 19s Girls Championship, Trinidad – 6th to 12th April
CWI added that the Board of Directors' meeting – scheduled for Antigua 17th & 18th April and the Annual General Meeting – scheduled for Antigua 19th April will be postponed, with all urgent CWI Board matters to be addressed via teleconference.
CWI is also advising all territorial boards and local cricket associations to follow the advice of their respective Ministries of Health.
COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jamaica, Antigua, Trinidad, and Guyana.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy