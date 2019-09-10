CWI uses Cooper for Knight in remainder of Women's ODI series
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Britney Cooper has been named by Cricket West Indies (CWI) Interim Selection Panel to the West Indies Women team, as the replacement for Kycia Knight in the final match of the One Day International Series against Australia Women.
Knight suffered a lower back injury during the opening overs of the first ODI at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. After examining the scans done on Knight, the CWI medical panel said it has ruled her out the remainder of the series.
Cooper joined the team in Antigua on Monday in preparation for the final match at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds on Thursday, CWI said.
Full West Indies Women squad:
1. Stafanie Taylor (Captain)
2. Anisa Mohammed
3. Afy Fletcher
4. Chinelle Henry
5. Shamilia Connell
6. Stacy Ann King
7. Natasha McLean
8. Kycia Knight
9. Kyshona Knight
10. Reniece Boyce
11. Karishma Ramharack
12. Shabika Gajnabi
13. Sheneta Grimmond
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy