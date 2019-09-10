CWI uses Cooper for Knight in remainder of Women's ODI series

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Britney Cooper has been named by Cricket West Indies (CWI) Interim Selection Panel to the West Indies Women team, as the replacement for Kycia Knight in the final match of the One Day International Series against Australia Women.

Knight suffered a lower back injury during the opening overs of the first ODI at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. After examining the scans done on Knight, the CWI medical panel said it has ruled her out the remainder of the series.

Cooper joined the team in Antigua on Monday in preparation for the final match at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds on Thursday, CWI said.

Full West Indies Women squad:

1. Stafanie Taylor (Captain)

2. Anisa Mohammed

3. Afy Fletcher

4. Chinelle Henry

5. Shamilia Connell

6. Stacy Ann King

7. Natasha McLean

8. Kycia Knight

9. Kyshona Knight

10. Reniece Boyce

11. Karishma Ramharack

12. Shabika Gajnabi

13. Sheneta Grimmond