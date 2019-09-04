C&W Foundation pledges US$500K to Bahamas hurricane relief

KINGSTON, Jamaica – C&W Communications (C&W) through its Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation, today announced that it has earmarked US$500,000 toward immediate and longer-term relief and restoration efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian that devastated parts of The Bahamas.

The Foundation has also put out an appeal to help raise additional funds to support the recovery efforts given the significant damage reported on the islands.

“We are urging our customers, employees and business partners to help us support the people of The Bahamas in this very challenging time. The donations will go towards the immediate relief effort and long-term rebuilding programmes,” C&W Communications CEO, Inge Smidts, was quoted as saying in a statement this morning.

Starting Sunday until Tuesday, the north-western Bahamian islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama were ravaged by what is said to be the strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in The Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian brought catastrophic damage leaving at least seven dead and many homeless without basic supplies of food and water.