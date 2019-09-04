C&W Foundation pledges US$500K to Bahamas hurricane relief
KINGSTON, Jamaica – C&W Communications (C&W) through its Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation, today announced that it has earmarked US$500,000 toward immediate and longer-term relief and restoration efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian that devastated parts of The Bahamas.
The Foundation has also put out an appeal to help raise additional funds to support the recovery efforts given the significant damage reported on the islands.
“We are urging our customers, employees and business partners to help us support the people of The Bahamas in this very challenging time. The donations will go towards the immediate relief effort and long-term rebuilding programmes,” C&W Communications CEO, Inge Smidts, was quoted as saying in a statement this morning.
Starting Sunday until Tuesday, the north-western Bahamian islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama were ravaged by what is said to be the strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in The Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian brought catastrophic damage leaving at least seven dead and many homeless without basic supplies of food and water.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy