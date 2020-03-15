CXC closes office in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) says it will be closing its Western Zone Office in Kingston, effective tomorrow.

The council said the move is part of a proactive approach as the region tries to manage the impact of the COVID-19 virus.

Normal operations will resume on Monday, March 30. In the meantime, the council said the public will be served remotely by the Western Zone Office team and through its corporate office in Barbados.

The CXC website can be accessed at: www.cxc.org.

The CXC Learning Hub, an e-learning platform which provides learners and instructors with a single access point to multiple resources geared towards exam preparation, is available at learninghub.cxc.org.