CXC committed to providing examinations to regional students
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Barbados-based Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) says it will stick to its mandate of providing examinations to students in the member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) even as it continue to hold discussions with the Barbados Workers Union (BWU).
In a statement, the CXC said that the discussions with the employees and the union, centre on “an important restructuring exercise which will equip CXC, and by extension examination candidates, for the continued evolution of examination products and services.
“In 2019, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) will mark the 40th anniversary of providing examinations to the member states of CARICOM. This is a mandate which the management of CXC is firmly committed to, as it will assist citizens of the region to position themselves as skilled practitioners in an ever-changing, competitive, global employment market,” it added.
Last week, unionised workers at CXC stayed off the jobs for two days and the BWU said that following talks with the CXC management they indicated could not accede to the conditions that would form the basis for further discussions.
The workers are reported to be disgruntled also at the fact that several vacancies have been posted on the CXC including jobs that are currently filled.
In its statement, CXC said that its “commitment” to the mandate of assisting Caribbean people function in a changing global environment has been the “driving factor as we hold discussions with employees and the Barbados Workers' Union.
“The management of CXC has resolved that it is vital that any disruption to ongoing examinations and marking must be mitigated in order to ensure the optimal experience for examination candidates.
“Therefore, consultations were held with the BWU, under the guidance of the Chief Labour Officer and the Minister of Labour and Social Partnership Relations, and both parties have agreed that the circulated requests for employee applications will be temporarily discontinued pending further discussions.”
