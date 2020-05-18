CXC exams set to start on July 27

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The CXC examinations will start on July 27 for Jamaican students.

This announcement came today (May 18) from Minister of Education Karl Samuda who was speaking at a digital press conference at Jamaica House.

The CXC exams include CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate) and CAPE (Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations).

“We will write the CXC exams starting on Monday July 27, 2020. Starting on the 27th, it takes about a couple of weeks to complete the exams …but the process will start.

“Social distancing can be accommodated quite easily as all schools are closed, making it quite convenient for those sitting the exams.

“We will now go about the business of making the logistical arrangements so that no child taking these exams beyond the challenges they have already encountered will be compromised,” the education minister said.

Samuda then explained the route taken to settle on the July 27 date.

“I had a meeting with 135 principals and the people who coordinate the examinations, both public and private, and during the course of the discussions it was clear that the vast majority of those present preferred to go forward rather than to delay the exams.

“It will be a controversial issue for some time because views are strong on both sides.

“We are going forward with these exams knowing that we are not entirely ready for the exams in certain schools …other schools are very ready.

“We will have two stages of the exams, that is, the internet and one that is paper based.

“We will do our best to facilitate our students to write these exams and to maximise their potential going forward.

“It is a critical turning point in our education system…this setback will only strengthen the process to make us more conscious of what is to be done and how quickly we have to get it done,” Samuda said.