CXC meeting to discuss May/June exams
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) says it is working with representatives from the ministries of education across the region in regards to the administration for May/June examinations in light of the global coronavirus crisis.
In a statement, CXC said it convened a meeting with the representatives and discussed various scenarios as it relates to the administration of the examinations.
“The council will continue to work with the governments of the various territories to arrive at a regional consensus and will update the public accordingly,” the statement said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy