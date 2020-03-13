CXC meeting to discuss May/June exams

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) says it is working with representatives from the ministries of education across the region in regards to the administration for May/June examinations in light of the global coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, CXC said it convened a meeting with the representatives and discussed various scenarios as it relates to the administration of the examinations.

“The council will continue to work with the governments of the various territories to arrive at a regional consensus and will update the public accordingly,” the statement said.